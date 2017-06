As Part of our build up to the Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Galway and Wexford, Galway Bay FM broadcast a special live from Sherrys in Clarinbridge.

John was in studio with Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan in Sherrys as they were joined by legends of Galway Hurling with former Wexford greats Tom Dempsey and Billy Byrne also giving their thoughts on Sunday’s big match.