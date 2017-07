Galway v Donegal – Kevin Walsh looks ahead

Galway face Donegal this Saturday evening in Round 4A of the Football Qualifiers at Markievicz Park. (Throw in 7pm).

Kevin Walsh’s Team come into this game on the back of defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht Final while Donegal defeated Meath in the last round of qualifying games.

Ahead of the game, Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer

Galway’s Record in The Qualifiers….

2001

Galway 3-12 Wicklow 1-9

Galway 0-13 Armagh 0-12

Galway 1-14 Cork 1-10

2004

Galway 2-8 Louth 0-9

Tyrone 1-16 Galway 0-11

2006

Westmeath 1-8 Galway 0-10

2007

Meath 2-14 Galway 1-14

2009

Donegal 0-14 Galway 0-13

2010

Wexford 1-11 Galway 0-13

2011

Meath 0-11 Galway 0-10

2012

Antrim 0-11 Galway 0-10

2013

Galway 1-12 Tipperary 0-11

Galway 1-12 Waterford 0-14

Galway 1-11 Armagh 0-9

Cork 1-17 Galway 0-16

2014

Galway 4-17 Tipperary 4-12

2015

Galway 1-12 Armagh 0-12

Galway 1-11 Derry 0-8

Donegal 3-12 Galway 0-11