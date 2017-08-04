Galway v Cavan renew Minor Football Championship rivalry

Galway and Cavan will meet for the 4th time in minor football championship history on Saturday in Carrick on Shannon (2pm). Their last meeting was in 2011 when Galway, managed by Tommie Joyce, defeated the Ulster side by 3 points…

1937 Cavan 3-11 Galway 2-9 All Ireland Semi-final

1952 Galway 2-9 Cavan 1-6 All Ireland Final

2011 Galway 1-9 Cavan 0-9 All Ireland Quarter-final (in Longford)



GALWAY: Conor Gleeson; Adrian Nolan; James Shaughnessy; Edwin Murray; Eoin Walsh; Connor Cunningham; Cathal Mulryan(0-1); Shane Maughan; Sean Moran(1-0); Patrick Glynn; Tom Curran; Shane Walsh(0-6; 0-4 frees); Gearóid Armstrong(0-1); Ian Burke(0-1); Connor Rabbitte. Subs: Shane Geoghegan for Tom Curran (H/T); John Kelleher for Patrick Glynn (41 mins); Liam Silke for Edwin Murray (51 mins); G. Canavan for Connor Cunningham (57 mins); G. Kelly for Connor Rabbitte (60 Mins)

CAVAN: B. O’Mara; B. Sankey; K. Clarke; C. Smith; G. Smith; C. Moynagh; C. Brady (0-1); P. Graham; M. Argue; A. Dewart; J.Dillon(0-2); D. McVeety (0-1); A. Graham(0-1); K. Bouchier (0-3); C. Finnegan (0-1). Subs: N. O’Donnell for A. Dewart (33 mins); L. Buchanan for D. McVeety (36 mins); V. Coyle for M. Argue (43 mins); K. Mulcanny for J. Dillon (48 mins)

After 20 mins Cavan led 0-5 to 0-1 but all that changed when Claregalway midfielder Sean Moran took a perfectly timed pass from Ian Burke to score the only goal of the match in the 24th minute. By the end of the 1st half Galway had cut the deficit to 0-6 to 1-2 and when the Tribesmen added the first 4 points of the second half, the tide had turned. Three Shane Walsh points in the closing quarter kept Cavan at bay as Galway qualified for a semi final meeting with Dublin.