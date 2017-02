As part of their pre season preparations, Galway United face Waterford United, Limerick and Cobh Ramblers in their final games before they kick off the season at home to Drogehda United on the 24th of February at Eamon Deacy Park.

Manager Shane Keegan joined John and Gerry on Over The Line to talk about those preparations and the countdown to the league.

In an effort to get as many supporters to the game on the 24th, buses have been organised from Clifden, Kinvara and Loughrea.