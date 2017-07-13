Galway United U19s beat Cork City 3-1

Galway United handed Cork City under-19s their first defeat of the season at Bishopstown last night thanks to goals from Cathal Carney (pictured below), Maurice Nugent and Declan Sharkey. An extremely young United outfit included two U17 players in the starting XI that played in last Saturday’s 3-2 win against the same opposition, Ronan Asgari and Adam Rooney, and it was the Galway lads who took an early lead when Cathal Carney opened the scoring. Five minutes before half time Maurice Nugent doubled the visitors lead with a fantastic strike into the top corner to leave United 2-0 up at the break. The points were secured on the hour mark when another fine strike from Declan Sharkey made it 3-0 and even though Cork pulled one back on 66 minutes from the penalty spot, the Tribesmen were not to be denied.



Galway United U19s: Cian Mulryan, Christopher Horgan, Aaron Leggett, Adam Rooney, Mikey Whelan, Evan Coyne, Ronan Asgari, Maurice Nugent, Ronan Manning, Cian Dunne, Cathal Carney.Sub: Declan Sharkey.

(photos by Vinny O’Connor)