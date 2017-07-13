15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway United U19s beat Cork City 3-1

By Sport GBFM
July 13, 2017

Time posted: 12:31 pm

Galway United handed Cork City under-19s their first defeat of the season at Bishopstown last night thanks to goals from Cathal Carney (pictured below), Maurice Nugent and Declan Sharkey. An extremely young United outfit included two U17 players in the starting XI that played in last Saturday’s 3-2 win against the same opposition, Ronan Asgari and Adam Rooney, and it was the Galway lads who took an early lead when Cathal Carney opened the scoring. Five minutes before half time Maurice Nugent doubled the visitors lead with a fantastic strike into the top corner to leave United 2-0 up at the break. The points were secured on the hour mark when another fine strike from Declan Sharkey made it 3-0 and even though Cork pulled one back on 66 minutes from the penalty spot, the Tribesmen were not to be denied.

Galway United U19s: Cian Mulryan, Christopher Horgan, Aaron Leggett, Adam Rooney, Mikey Whelan, Evan Coyne, Ronan Asgari, Maurice Nugent, Ronan Manning, Cian Dunne, Cathal Carney.Sub: Declan Sharkey.

(photos by Vinny O’Connor)

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday July 13th 2017
July 13, 2017
Galway U16 girls hammer Dublin to reach All Ireland final
July 13, 2017
Galway sisters selected on Irish U16 Hockey squad
July 13, 2017
Galway Minor Football Championship Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 13, 2017
Galway Foroige group takes home prize at Irish Cancer Society Youth Awards
July 13, 2017
Four councillors pledge to vote against rezoning of Westwood Hotel site

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline