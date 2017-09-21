Galway United Supporters Launch League Of Ireland Dash

Galway United supporters will play in all 20 SSE Airtricity League of Ireland grounds inside a day on November 11th. It promises to be an interesting and exciting journey covering 1200kms in aid of the Tribesmen.
The launch of the League Of Ireland Dash took place at the Dail Bar on Thursday night but before that, Stephen Connolly, Noel Connelly and Dominick Walsh joined John Mulligan to talk about the adventure on Over The Line
For further details or to possibly be a sponsor of the event please contact Stephen Connolly 085 – 2206645 or Dominick Walsh 087 – 9163438 for more information.