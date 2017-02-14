15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GALWAY UNITED 2016

GALWAY UNITED SEASON LAUNCH ON THURSDAY

By Sport GBFM
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 7:23 pm

Galway United Football Club, in association with our media partners Galway Bay FM, will be holding our season launch for 2017 at 5.00pm on Thursday, February 16th, at Monroes on Dominick Street.
The club will be launching its senior and underage teams for the upcoming 2017 SSE Airtricity League campaign.
A live broadcast with Galway Bay FM will follow at 6.00pm.
Galway United will have under-17 and under-15 sides in the SSE Airtricity League in 2017 and Competition’s Director for the FAI, Fran Gavin, will also be in attendance at the launch.
All supporters, sponsors and media are welcome to attend.
