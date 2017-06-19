Galway United remain bottom despite Sligo draw

Galway United came away from the Showgrounds with a point on Saturday night after a 1-1 draw in the Airtricity League Premier Division. Both sides were desperately in need of a confidence boosting win and it was Sligo who made the brighter start. After just 10 minutes, Jonah Ayunga sold Lee Grace with a dummy, before powering a shot between Conor Winn’s legs.

In the 24th minute United responded through a set piece. Marc Ludden’s long throw was spilled by Michael Schlingermann and Stephen Folan was on hand to poke the ball home from close range. Sligo had a big chance to grab a goal before the break, only for Rafael Cretaro to be denied by United goalkeeper Conor Winn.

The second half at the Showgrounds offered little in the way of chances for either side. Ronan Murray controlled a rebound at the edge of the box and volleyed but his effort was off target. Jonah Ayunga and Raf Cretaro both had half chances for the Bit o’Red late on, but neither really tested Conor Winn.

United finished the game with 10 men as Marc Ludden received his marching orders in the 92nd minute for a second yellow from Graham Kelly after there was a break in play, however the sending off had little bearing on what was a scrappy affair at the Showgrounds. United remain bottom of the table on 14 points, 1 behind St Pats and 2 behind Sligo Rovers, with only 6 points separating the bottom 6 teams in the lower half of the table.

Sligo Rovers: Schlingermann; Rowling, Leahy, McFadden, Donelon; Martin, Roddan (Boylan 76), Russell, Sadlier; Ayunga, Cretaro (Place 88)

Galway United: Winn; Horgan, Grace, Folan, Ludden; Shanahan (Melody 90), Sinnott, Byrne, Devaney; Murray, Faherty (Cunningham 90)

Referee: Graham Kelly

Attendance: 1,679