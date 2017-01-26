Galway United Play First Pre Season Friendly Tomorrow Night

Galway United return to Eamonn Deacy Park for the first time in 2017 tomorrow night as the Tribesmen take on Sligo Rovers in the club’s opening pre-season friendly of the year.

It will be the first opportunity for supporters to see new manager Shane Keegan take charge and also see his new signings in action.

Fellow Premier Division side Sligo Rovers will no doubt provide a stern test and give a good indication of progress made during pre-season.

Admission is only €5, with season ticket holders and under-16s going FREE.