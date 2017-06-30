Galway United match preview v St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United

Richmond Park

Friday, June 30th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United travel to Richmond Park on Friday night to face St Patrick’s Athletic. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

The game sees both of the sides currently occupying 11th and 12th position in the table clash in an important league encounter.

The hosts, St Patrick’s Athletic, came from behind at the Markets Field to secure a deserved draw against Limerick.

United meanwhile will be gunning to get back to winning ways at Richmond Park after suffering losses against Bray Wanderers last week and Dundalk on Monday night.

SHANE KEEGAN ON “HUGE” PATS GAME

“It’s a huge game for both sides. The fact that they’re the home team, they probably feel they must win. With us being away, we probably feel like it’s a must not lose game, although obviously the intention is very much for us to go there and try and win it.

“They will be disappointed enough with their home form this season, so we will be hoping that won’t be a huge advantage for them.

“There is nobody under any illusions about the game, it’s the start of a five week run that’s probably going to decide where we finish in the league table and it’s really important that we get off to a good start.

“I was at Limerick vs St Pats game. St Pats were fantastic. They’re capable of putting in a big performance, all we can do is control what type of performance we turn in at Richmond Park.”

COLM HORGAN SEEKING THREE POINTS IN RICHMOND PARK

“We haven’t done as well as we would’ve liked against the teams around us in the table. With that in mind, we really need to push on and get a win against St Pats.

“It’s so tight at the moment, three points are massive. If you can put three points back-to-back, you’re really giving yourself a massive boost. Realistically we won’t look beyond Pats.

“We’ve proven to be tough to beat this season, there are very few sides who have gotten two wins against us.

“When we played St Pats earlier in the season, there was very little between us. We know how they like to play, they get the ball down and move it quickly, but hopefully we can be physical and maybe bully them a bit and make them play our game.”

TEAM NEWS

Gavan Holohan is considered extremely doubtful. The Former Cork City midfielder picked up an injury in the closing stages of the Bray Wanderers game and he didn’t travel to Dundalk on Monday night.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Derek Tomney

Assistant: Michelle O’Neill

Assistant: Adam Tszampel

Fourth official: Adriano Reale

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Ronan Murray – 7 Vinny Faherty – 4 Stephen Folan – 3 Kevin Devaney – 2 David Cawley – 2 Gary Shanahan – 2 Padraic Cunningham – 1 Jesse Devers – 1 Gavan Holohan – 1

FORM GUIDE

St Patrick’s Athletic’s previous five games

Finn Harps 3-1 St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic 0-2 Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic 1-3 Bohemians

Limerick 2-2 St Patrick’s Athletic

Galway United’s previous five games

Galway United 1-2 Bohemians Derry City 2-1 Galway United Sligo Rovers 1-1 Galway United

Galway United 1-2 Bray Wanderers

Dundalk 2-0 Galway United

LAST MEETING

April 14th, 2017 | Galway United 1-1 St Patrick’s Athletic

Galway United goalscorer: Ronan Murray

St Patrick’s Athletic goalscorer: Rory Feely