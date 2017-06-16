Galway United match preview v Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers v Galway United

The Showgrounds

Saturday, June 17th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United begin the second half of the season with a trip to the Showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers on Saturday. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

The sides have already met twice this season, with both matches ending in draws, however United progressed in to the semi-final of the EA SPORTS Cup after penalties were required at the Showgrounds.

United will look to end a disappointing run of form when they visit the Showgrounds on Saturday, having lost the last three league games before the mid-season break against Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City.

SHANE KEEGAN ON “HUGE” CONNACHT DERBY

“The players are in good shape after the week away. “We worked very hard on Monday and Tuesday and that set the tone for the week. Everybody is fit and raring to go. It’s a real big game to be diving back in to. “Any game between the teams in the bottom six is going to be huge. “We were disappointed with our results heading into the mid-season break but we felt we played well against Derry City. We gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb and we can’t afford slow starts in games.”

TEAM NEWS

There are no injury concerns heading into the Connacht Derby, but Gavan Holohan and David Cawley will both miss out due to suspension.

United’s new signing, Eoin McCormack, is eligible to make his debut against Sligo Rovers.

Under-19 goalkeeper James Tierney will travel with the first team on Saturday also.

REFEREE

Graham Kelly

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Ronan Murray – 7 Vinny Faherty – 4 Kevin Devaney – 2 David Cawley – 2 Gary Shanahan – 2 Padraic Cunningham – 1 Jesse Devers – 1 Gavan Holohan – 1 Stephen Folan – 1

FORM GUIDE

Sligo Rovers previous five games

Dundalk 4-0 Sligo Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic 1-1 Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Cork City

Bray Wanderers 2-2 Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0-0 Finn Harps

Galway United’s previous five games

Galway United 1-1 Cork City Galway United 2-1 Finn Harps Shamrock Rovers 2-0 Galway United Galway United 1-2 Bohemians

Derry City 2-1 Galway United

LAST MEETING

May 1st, 2017 | Sligo Rovers 2-2 Galway United (United won on penalties)

Sligo Rovers goalscorers: Mathew Stevens, Kieran Sadlier

Galway United goalscorers: Ronan Murray, Gavan Holohan