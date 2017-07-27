Galway United match preview v Cork City

Cork City v Galway United
Turners Cross
Friday, July 28th. Kick-off: 7.45pm
Galway United travel to Turners Cross on Friday evening to face league leaders Cork City. Kick-off: 7.45pm.
Shane Keegan’s side secured back-to-back league wins for the first time this season last week when United built on their win against Limerick with a 4-1 win against Drogheda United at Eamonn Deacy Park.
United are the only club to take points off John Caulfield’s side this season.
SHANE KEEGAN HOPES TO REPEAT THE ACT AT TURNERS CROSS
“We’re going down there at a good time, because we’re on the back of a good run and therefore confidence is high.
“Cork City don’t have their record for no reason, it’s phenomenal what they’re doing in the league this year, when you look at their home record, they haven’t dropped a single point.
“They’ve only dropped two points on the road and that was against ourselves, in a game we did quite well in, it wasn’t a case of us hanging on. That will give us confidence.
“We put in a fantastic performance that night and anything less will mean you will be soundly beaten. If we can deliver to the level we did the last time, you’re in with a chance of taking something.
“There might only be the one chance in the game, we need to grab that when it arrives. That’s what we’ve done in recent home games, we’ve been clinical.
“Against a side of Cork City’s quality you’re going to have to ride your luck a bit, but we would be hoping there might be a bit of a hangover with Kevin O’Connor and Sean Maguire gone, at the same time, they have so much quality all over the pitch, they’ve more than adequate replacements ready.”
TEAM NEWS
Conor Melody and Aaron Conway (both ankle injuries) are ruled of Friday’s trip to Turners Cross.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Sean Grant
Assistant: Allen Lynch
Assistant: Brian Fenlon
Fourth official: Andrew Mullally
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Ronan Murray – 8
Vinny Faherty – 4
Gavan Holohan – 4
Padraic Cunningham – 3
Stephen Folan – 3
Kevin Devaney – 2
David Cawley – 2
Gary Shanahan – 2
Eoin McCormack – 1
Jesse Devers – 1
Lee Grace – 1
FORM GUIDE
Cork City’s previous five games
Cork City 4-2 Levadia Tallinn
Cork City 1-0 St Patrick’s Athletic
Cork City 0-1 AEK Larnaca
Bray Wanderers 0-2 Cork City
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Cork City
Galway United’s previous five games
Galway United 1-2 Bray Wanderers
Dundalk 2-0 Galway United
St Patrick’s Athletic 1-1 Galway United
Galway United 3-1 Limerick
Galway United 4-1 Drogheda United
LAST MEETING
May 12, 2017 | Galway United 1-1 Cork City.
Galway United goalscorer: Stephen Folan
Cork City goalscorer: Conor McCormack