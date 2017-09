Galway United welcome Derry City to Eamon Deacy Park for a vital SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Clash.

For United this is an important game in the battle against Relegation while for Derry, they lie just one point behind Shamrock Rovers in fourth.

Galway United manager Shane Keegan spoke to John on Over The Line

Kick off tomorrow night is at 7.45 and is LIVE as part of an extended Over The Line with John Mulligan between 7 and 10 tomorrow night.