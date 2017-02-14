Galway United edge Limerick in pre-season friendly

Galway United 2-1 Limerick

Galway United made it three home wins from three in pre-season last night with a 2-1 win in a tightly fought contest with Limerick FC at Eamon Deacy Park. One of Limerick’s off-season arrivals, Chiedozie Ogbene, showed a clean pair of heals to Lee Grace before slotting the ball past the advancing Ciaran Nugent to open the scoring on 20 minutes. A resurgent second half showing from the home side saw them equalise on 66 minutes when David Cawley picked out Ronan Murray (pictured) with a pin-point pass, and the former Notts County man fired across Brendan Clarke into the far corner of the net. Two minutes from time, Murray sealed the win with his second goal of the night when he finished off an excellent team move which he started. United play their last pre-season friendly away to Cobh on Saturday at 5pm before the start of the new Premier Division season at home to Drogheda on Friday week.

Galway United: Nugent (Winn 46); Sinnott (Kinneen 71), Grace (Conway 89), Folan, Horgan; Cawley, Byrne; Devaney (Shanahan 71), Holohan (Melody 63), Murray (Devers 89); Faherty (Cunningham 46)

Limerick: Hall (Clarke 46); Kainz (Turner 59), Whitehead, Williams, Kelly; O’Connor, Duggan; Kenny (Clarke 59), Lynch (Hery 59), Ogbene (Coughlan 84), Tosi (Mulhall 78)

Referee: Marc Lynch