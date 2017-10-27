Galway United and Connacht Rugby Match Tracker

It’s all happening in Galway Tonight!

Connacht have a chance……TRY TIERNAN O’HALLORAN…it’s 10-5. Carty kicks the conversion….It’s 10-7!

GOAL DUNDALK……It’s 1-1!

Penalty Connacht….Jack Carty…..But he misses

Back at the Sportsground…Ian Keatley has kicked a penalty to put Munster 10-0 up.

Galway United are 1-0 up! Eight minutes gone and they are 1-0 up!

Corner goes in….Stephen Folan….GOAL…Bloody incredible!

Eoin McCormack goes close for Galway United but Gary Rogers Makes an excellent save…Corner….

At Eamon Deacy Park….Ronan Murray goes down but no penalty…

Straight up, Galway United need to win and hope that Derry or Drogheda do them a favour

All games in the SSE Airtricity League are underway…Let;s have a look at the three games that all Galway United supporters are watching…

Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

They are underway at Eamon Deacy Park…

Back to the Sportsground…Still 7-0 to Munster. Connacht making some mistakes in their handling…

The teams are on the pitch ahead of this must win game for United…

Eamon Deacy Park is ready….

Seven minutes gone and Munster lead 7-0 but it has been breathtaking stuff so far

Connacht have a chance but the ball is knocked on….Munster clear their lines.

Conversion is good….Munster lead 7-0 after four minutes….

Munster have a chance….Simon Zebo is in…TRY MUNSTER!

Connacht take to the field! They get an awesome reception from the Clan Terrace!

Munster take the field at the Sportsground, just a minute to kick off….

Fantastic Crowd Gathering At both venues already!

Large Crowds are expected for both games in Eamon Deacy Park and The Sportsground.

Good Evening and Welcome to Galway Bay FM’s Match Tracker for Galway United’s must win game with Dundalk and Connacht’s Guinness Pro14 Interprovincial with Munster.