EAMON DEACY PARK

Galway United Announce Pre Season Friendlies

By Sport GBFM
January 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:55 am

Galway United has confirmed that the team will play five pre-season matches in preparation for the 2017 SSE Airtricity League Season with one more expected to be announced over the next few days. Eamon Deacy Park will host three of these friendlies with the first against Sligo Rovers on the 27th of January, Athlone Town on February 3rd and Limerick on the 13th of February. United’s away friendlies will be on February 8th against Waterford at the RSC and Cobh Ramblers on the 18th of February in St Colmans Park.

Galway United season ticket holders will receive FREE entry to all home pre-season friendlies. Purchase your 2017 season ticket HERE.

Full fixtures details are below:

DATE OPPOSITION VENUE KICK-OFF TIME
January 27th Sligo Rovers Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45pm
February 3rd Athlone Town Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45pm
February 8th Waterford RSC 7.00pm
February 13th Limerick Eamonn Deacy Park 7.45pm
February 18th Cobh Ramblers St. Colman’s Park 5.00pm
Sport
