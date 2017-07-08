15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

GALWAY UNITED 3 -1 LIMERICK

By Sport GBFM
July 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:36 pm

GALWAY UNITED surprised LIMERICK last night in Eamonn Deacy park with a crucial win and have now jumped into 10th place.

GALWAY UNITED looked to be struggling in the opening period but they put the visitors on the back foot and scored two goals within a three minute period the first coming from Ronan Murray when he floated the ball in the top corner from 30 yards and the second goal coming from Padraic Cunningham when he slotted the ball past Brendan Clarke to double the home sides lead. Ten minutes from time Ballinasloe native Eoin McCormack wrapped up the win as he chased a long delivery from Marc Ludden to put Shane Keegan’s charges 3-0 up but the mid table side hit a consolation goal through Rodrigo Tosi. This win was massive for the victors but all attention will turn to Drogheda United on the 21st of July.

 

 

Galway United: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Lee Grace, Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Kevin Devaney, Alex Byrne, David Cawley, Gavan Holohan (Conor Melody 87), Ronan Murray (Gary Shanahan 89); Padraic Cunningham (Eoin McCormack 76).

Limerick FC: Brendan Clarke; Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, David O’Connor; Dean Clarke (Garbhan Coughlan 60), Bastien Hery, Shane Duggan, Lee-J Lynch (Stephen Kenny 82); Chiedozie Ogbene, Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn 59).

print
Sport, Uncategorized
In depth: First report of expert group outlines options for site of former Tuam Mother and Baby Home
NUI Galway team defends work on major US intelligence project
July 8, 2017
Galway Hurling Championship updates
July 8, 2017
Connacht U17 Football Final – Roscommon 2-8 Galway 1-8
July 7, 2017
Connacht Senior Football Final Preview – The Managers

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 8, 2017
NUI Galway team defends work on major US intelligence project
July 8, 2017
In depth: First report of expert group outlines options for site of former Tuam Mother and Baby Home

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline