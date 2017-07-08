GALWAY UNITED 3 -1 LIMERICK

GALWAY UNITED surprised LIMERICK last night in Eamonn Deacy park with a crucial win and have now jumped into 10th place.

GALWAY UNITED looked to be struggling in the opening period but they put the visitors on the back foot and scored two goals within a three minute period the first coming from Ronan Murray when he floated the ball in the top corner from 30 yards and the second goal coming from Padraic Cunningham when he slotted the ball past Brendan Clarke to double the home sides lead. Ten minutes from time Ballinasloe native Eoin McCormack wrapped up the win as he chased a long delivery from Marc Ludden to put Shane Keegan’s charges 3-0 up but the mid table side hit a consolation goal through Rodrigo Tosi. This win was massive for the victors but all attention will turn to Drogheda United on the 21st of July.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Lee Grace, Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Kevin Devaney, Alex Byrne, David Cawley, Gavan Holohan (Conor Melody 87), Ronan Murray (Gary Shanahan 89); Padraic Cunningham (Eoin McCormack 76).

Limerick FC: Brendan Clarke; Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, David O’Connor; Dean Clarke (Garbhan Coughlan 60), Bastien Hery, Shane Duggan, Lee-J Lynch (Stephen Kenny 82); Chiedozie Ogbene, Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn 59).