Galway unemployment drops 12 percent since January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s unemployment figure has dropped by almost 1,800 since the beginning of the year.

The latest statistics from the CSO reveal that there are currently 12,300 people on the Live Register across the city and county – a drop of over 12% on the figure for January.

Last month, 300 people came off the Live Register across Galway – however, Clifden bucked the trend with a slight increase in unemployment.

It saw an increase of 43 on its jobless figure in October, leaving it at almost 720.

Elsewhere, unemployment figures fell across the city and county – with the biggest decrease in the city.

Over 200 people came off the Live Register in the city, leaving the unemployment figure at just over 6200.

That’s down 12% since the beginning of the year.

The next biggest decrease in October was in Tuam, where 60 people came off the register.

Tuam’s jobless figure now stands at almost 1800.

In Gort, the unemployment figure is 904, down 34 from September.

24 people came off the Live Register in Ballinasloe last month, leaving the area’s jobless figure at 1,430.

Loughrea saw a similar drop of 21 on its Live Register figures during October.

There are now just under 1,300 people out of work in Loughrea.

In the last year, unemployment across the city and county has dropped by almost 11%.