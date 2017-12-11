Galway unemployment continues to fall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s unemployment figure is continuing its downward trend.

The latest statistics from the CSO reveal that there are currently 12,323 people on the Live Register across the city and county – a drop of over 10% since last year

Last month, Galway’s Live Register figure dropped by 55 on th figure for October.

The biggest decrease in unemployment was in the city, where 114 people came off the register.

There are currently just over 6,100 people out of work in the city.

In Loughrea, 22 people came off the Live Register in November, leaving the area’s jobless figure at just over 1,200.

In Ballinasloe, the unemployment figure dropped by 15 to just over 1,400 last month.

However, Clifden, Gort and Tuam experienced slight increases in unemployment during November.

Clifden saw an extra 85 people join the register last month, leaving its jobless figure at 802.

Gort and Tuam saw very slight increases of 9 and 2 – leaving their unemployment figures at 913 and 1,793 respectively.