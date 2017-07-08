Galway unemployment down 13 percent since last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment across Galway has dropped by over 13 percent since last year.

The latest figures from the CSO reveal that despite an increase in jobless figures last month, the year on year figure continues to fall.

There are currently over 13,800 people out of work across the city and county – an increase of almost 300 on the figure for May.

During June, increases in the Live Register figure were recorded in Ballinasloe, the city, Gort and Tuam.

The city has the highest number of unemployed at over 7000, while Tuam, Ballinasloe and Gort have between 900 and 2000 people on the register.

Clifden and Loughrea bucked the trend – with jobless figures falling slightly last month.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the year on year drop of 13% is very encouraging.