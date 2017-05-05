Galway U21 star heading Stateside for the Summer

Galway U21 full back Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh is reported to be heading to the USA for the summer, having declined an invitation from manager Kevin Walsh to join the senior squad. The Leitir Mór man was a revelation at full back during the U21’s run to the All Ireland final last week and was arguably Galway’s best performer in their final defeat to Dublin. Galway have played both Declan Kyne (Clonbur) and David Walsh (Killannin) at full back during their successful National League Division 2 campaign, but with Finian Hanley suffering a knee injury in a recent training session that could keep the Salthill Knocknacarra clubman out of action for several weeks, it was expected Sean Andy would be an obvious choice to bolster the options in defence. Another U21 star, midfielder Peter Cooke from Moycullen, is another player understood to be heading to the States in the Summer.

