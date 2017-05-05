15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Sean Andy Pic

Galway U21 star heading Stateside for the Summer

By Sport GBFM
May 5, 2017

Time posted: 11:32 am

Galway U21 full back Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh is reported to be heading to the USA for the summer, having declined an invitation from manager Kevin Walsh to join the senior squad. The Leitir Mór man was a revelation at full back during the U21’s run to the All Ireland final last week and was arguably Galway’s best performer in their final defeat to Dublin. Galway have played both Declan Kyne (Clonbur) and David Walsh (Killannin) at full back during their successful National League Division 2 campaign, but with Finian Hanley suffering a knee injury in a recent training session that could keep the Salthill Knocknacarra clubman out of action for several weeks, it was expected Sean Andy would be an obvious choice to bolster the options in defence. Another U21 star, midfielder Peter Cooke from Moycullen, is another player understood to be heading to the States in the Summer.

print
Sport
Athlone Town now at centre of UEFA match fixing probe
Athlone Town
May 5, 2017
Athlone Town now at centre of UEFA match fixing probe
Corofin v Cortoon
May 5, 2017
Galway Club Football Championship Fixtures
Connacht Juniors
May 5, 2017
Connacht Junior Rugby team v Ulster named

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

planning-news2
May 5, 2017
Concern about development at Shantalla Road in the city
gbfm-news-ambulance
May 5, 2017
Man assaulted in city centre transferred to Beaumont hospital

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline