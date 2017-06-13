Galway U17s v Mayo reaction

The Galway U17 footballers gave the home fans something to cheer about in the opening game in Pearse Stadium on Sunday when they beat Mayo 2-7 to 0-5 to book their place in the Connacht final against either Roscommon or Leitrim. It didn’t look good for Galway at half time when they only led 0-4 to 0-3 having played with the really strong wind, but second half goals from Aidan Halloran (Salthill Knocknacarra) and GBFM Man of the Match Oisin McDonagh (Leitir Mór) sealed a deserved win. After the game Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Donal O’Fathartha…

Kevin also caught up with Man of the Match Oisin McDonagh…

.