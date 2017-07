The Galway U17 Hurlers Face Cork in the All-Ireland Semi-Final this evening in Semple Stadium (Throw in 7.30pm)

This is Galway’s first game in the championship with Cork already having played three games in Munster.

Galway Manager is Niall Canavan, he spoke to John Mulligan

Should Galway win, they will play Dublin in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday August 6th at 12 noon.