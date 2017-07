The Galway Under 17 Football Team face Roscommon in the Connacht Final this Saturday at the Connacht Centre Of Excellence.

This is the first year of this competition in it’s current form and the U17 Championship will replace the Minor (U18) from next year.

The Galway Manager is Donal O’Flaharta and he spoke to John Mulligan

There will be regular updates on Saturday Afternoon after throw in at 2pm