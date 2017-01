The Galway league’s under 15 side are on the verge of national success this weekend when they face the Cork League in the Under 15 Inter League Final in Cahir kicking off at 12.30 on Sunday. Galway booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over Kildare in the Semi-Final at Eamon Deacy Park.

Manager Billy Cleary spoke to John Mulligan