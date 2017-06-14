Galway U14 team into Kennedy Cup quarter finals

The Galway U14 Kennedy Cup team maintained their 100% record in the competition yesterday in Limerick as they defeated both West Cork (3-0) and South Dublin (2-0) to top Group 2 and book their place in the quarter finals of the Cup competition. The Galway lads will play Kildare at 5pm this evening in the quarter finals, with the winners of that tie up against either North Dublin or Sligo/Leitrim in the semi finals. The other half of the draw sees the all-conqeuring Dublin District League, who have won 30 of the 41 Kennedy Cup competitions since it started in 1976, up against Athlone and Limerick Desmond take on Cork.

Galway U14 Kennedy Cup Squad:

James Egan, Luke O’Gorman, Gary Higgins, Tom Kidd, Darragh O’Malley, Liam Melody, Adam White, Ben Lalor, Callum Carroll, Sam O’Neill, Dara Sheeran (all Mervue United); Eoin Daly (Kilshanvey United); Alex Haugh (Colga); Shane Befula, Peter Tobin, Harry Browne, Conor Brann (all Salthill Devon); Jack McCarthy, Aaron Kavanagh (Barna Na Forbeacha); Thady Moran (Colmanstown)