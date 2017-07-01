GALWAY U14 LADIES WIN THEIR FIRST ALL IRELAND TITLE SINCE 2010.

GALWAY 6-09 Kerry 1-14

Early goals done enough for a young a Galway side to overcome Kerry in the All Ireland final in McDonagh park. Galway were clinical in front of goal in the opening period with the aid of the breeze and put kerry out of sight.

Galway started the brighter courtesy of three early goals from Ellen Power and with two goals from Kate Slevin after 11 minutes to lead 3-1 – 0-1. Stephen Hession’s side continued their momentum with two further goals from Laura Kelly to have the tribeswomen 5-07 – 0-6 ahead at the interval.

The kingdom clawed the game back but still had work to do as they trailed 5-8 – 0-11. The lively Laura Kelly slotted home her HAT-TRICK but Rachael Dwyer replied raising a green flag but the victors ran out comfortable ten point winners to claim their second ever u14 All Ireland title.

Scorers for Galway- Laura Kelly 3-3, Kate Slevin 2-2, Verona Crowley 0-3, 3 frees, Ellen Power 1-0, Eva Noone 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry- Rachael Dwyer 1-3, 2 frees, Cora Savage 0-4, one free, Heather Mcnamara 0-2, Martha O’Keefe0-2, Keri Ann Hanrahan 0-2, Aoife O’Flaherty 0-1