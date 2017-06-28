Galway Tribesmen Travel To Waterford For Top Of The Table Clash

The Galway Tribesmen travel to Dungarvan this coming Saturday to play the Waterford Vikings in a top of the table clash. The Tribesmen are currently one point ahead at the summit and the result on Saturday from this and other key fixtures around the country will go some way to determine the final standings for those all-important semi-final places.

The squad this weekend will however be depleted by the six students who are travelling to Australia to represent Ireland in the Student World Cup which commences next week. It is an immensely proud moment for the club and obviously for the individuals themselves and their families as Peter O’Neill, Peter Ryan, Eddie Weaver, Adam Doyle, Ryan Guilfoyle and Roy Stanley set off on their journey down under. It is a remarkable achievement that from a squad of 21 players selected to travel that six of them are from the Galway club and it is testament to the individuals’ ability on the pitch that the Tribesmen are unbeaten so far this year.

The students will face the Pacific Islands, Scotland and the current holders Australia in the group stages and will be looking to progress from there. The extended Tribesmen family wish them and the rest of the squad the very best of luck in their endeavours and will be hoping that they all return in good form to assist with the final push for the Tribesmen attempt to retain the ROI and All Ireland trophies.