Tribesmen Supporters Club will be running buses for MEMBERS to the Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final in Croke Park for the Galway v Wexford match on Sunday 2nd July.

Departure/Pickup times:

Ceannt Station 9.30am

Oranmore 9.40am

Craughwell 9.50am

Loughrea 10.00am

Kilreekil 10.10am

Ballinasloe 10.20am

Call/text 085 – 8614084 ASAP and before 12 noon on Thursday the 29th June to confirm your place. Seat cancellations after Thursday need to be paid for.