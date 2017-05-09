Galway Tribesmen Prepare To Defend National Title

As the inspirational and charismatic former boxer Mohammad Ali once said, ‘No one starts at the top, you have to work your way up, and when you are at the top you have to work twice as hard to stay there!

As the 2017 All Ireland Rugby League competition looms large, The Galway Tribesmen Rugby League club have been reflecting on their journey since the foundation of the club which culminated in them being crowned Republic of Ireland and All Ireland champions in 2016 and Ali’s quote could not be more relevant.

The Tribesmen beat Ballynahinch Rabbitohs from Northern Ireland in a nail biting All Ireland final last August at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray to become All Ireland champions for the first time in their short history. The lead up to final and indeed the preparation throughout the 2016 campaign required dedication and professionalism by the players on the pitch but also meticulous planning by the team management off the pitch. As well as claiming both trophies,the club also had several players represent their country in the Student Four Nations tournament as well as a select few representing the Republic of Ireland in the ‘State of Origin’ competition. One player, Alan McMahon, went on to play for the full international squad in the qualifiers for the upcoming Senior World Cup.

Indeed, before a pass has been thrown or tackle made in 2017, the club is already tremendously proud as five players have been selected to represent their country in the Student World Cup this July in Australia. The club wishes the very best to them in their endeavours ‘down under’

Obviously, the ambition for the club this year is to retain the trophies they earned last year. This ambition will be helped by the fact that the club will be launching a second team, ‘The Galway Bay Pirates’ which will provide strength in depth. The Pirates will be competing on a ‘merit league’ basis which means that they will play teams in friendly matches. The club will be hoping to attract new players and supporters which will help develop the club and increase awareness throughout Connacht and beyond.

The Galway club has continued to grow and develop every year and 2017 will not be any different. As well as attempting to retain the ROI and All Ireland trophies the club will continue to raise standards both on and off the playing field as well continuing to forge links with the local community, which in previous years has attracted large crowds to home games. The club would encourage any interested players, volunteers and would be supporters to get in touch and join the ever-growing Galway Rugby League family. Both the Tribesmen and Pirates play their home games at South Park, Claddagh (The Swamp) The regular round fixtures for the Tribesmen are below and you can also find us on Facebook @Galway Rugby League (NB The Pirates’ fixtures will be announced as and when on the Facebook page)

13th May: Athy Sharks – Tribesmen (A)

20th May: Tribesmen –West Dublin Bears (H)

3rd June: Tribesmen – Athboy Longhorns (H)

10th June: Cork Bulls – Tribesmen (A)

17th June: Tribesmen –Dublin City Exiles (H)

1st July: Waterford Vikings – Tribesmen (A)

8th July: Tribesmen –Treaty City Titans (H)