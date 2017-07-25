Galway Tribesmen March On To The Republic Of Ireland League Final

Galway Tribesmen 28 Dublin City Exiles 20

The Galway Tribesmen met the Dublin City Exiles at the Claddagh last Saturday in the Rugby League Republic of Ireland semi-final.

The Tribesmen kicked off and had the Exiles squeezed inside their own danger zone almost immediately as the visitors tried to work the ball upfield. Tough tackling from the Galway men resulted in a handover of possession and sustained pressure near the Exiles line gave big prop forward Enda Stanford an early try which seems to have become almost customary over the last few games. With the conversion added by Peter O’Neill, the score was 6-0 to the Tribesmen.

From the kick restart the Tribesmen attempted to build on the good start but a handling error gave the Exiles possession that showed glimpses of what they were capable as they gained valuable field position. However, a knock on by the Exiles offered the Tribesmen a chance to capitalize, which they did with a fine break down the right-hand wing. The move was finished off by Eddie Weaver who crossed the line for 4 points. With the conversion added by O’Neill, the Tribesmen were 12-0 to the good after 10 minutes.

The early scores seemed to galvanise the Exiles and with memories of their last trip to Galway only a month ago, when they experienced a 52-0 drubbing they were determined to make their mark. Some clever interplay between the half backs gained them their first score after 15 minutes; with the conversion added the score was now 12-6. The next period of play saw a succession of handling errors by both teams as they both tried to gain ascendancy. The visitors maintained their fine spell and doubled their score on the 30-minute mark which put the scores level. When a penalty was awarded in front of the Tribesmen posts due to a high tackle, the Exiles didn’t hesitate in choosing to kick for goal. The 2 points from the kick put the visitors in front for the first time after 37 minutes with the scores 12-14. As the half drew to a close, and with the ball back in inside the Exiles half, the Tribesmen managed to add to their score through Peter O’Neill, and after converting his own try the half finished 18-14 to the Tribesmen.

The Exiles began the 2nd half strongly and a great attack down the right wing came to nothing as the ball was eventually thrown into touch. The tribesmen made the most of this error and demonstrated great enterprising play to allow Weaver in for his 2nd try on the 45th minute mark and with the conversion missed the scores were now at 22-14. As the half progressed, both teams gave everything to add to their respective scores. Brian McDonagh and Nick Clark were tireless in their efforts in trying to gain momentum for the Galway men but tenacious defence from the Dubliners thwarted every attempt. Good work from the Exiles allowed them to exert pressure on the Galway line and with just 15 minutes left on the clock they were back within 2 points with a cleverly worked try and the conversion added. The tension was palpable in the closing stages with practically nothing between the teams and a place in the ROI final next Saturday at stake. However, the Galway nerves were settled when Aaron Byrne crashed over the line from close range to register 4 points. O’Neill added the conversion which put the scores at 28-20 to the Tribesmen and this how the game ended. The Tribesmen now move on to the Republic of Ireland final in Ashbourne Rugby Club next Saturday, 29th August, where they will face the Athboy Longhorns in a repeat of last year’s final. Kick-off is at 2pm.