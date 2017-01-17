GALWAY TRIATHLON CLUB BEGINNERS MORNING NEW MEMBERS OPEN DAY

Galway Triathlon Club is delighted to announce the return of the Beginners Morning to its calendar for 2017, taking place in the Salthill Hotel and Ocean Fitness on Saturday 28th January from 9am – 1pm.

If you would like to find out more about triathlon, take up the challenge of becoming a Triathlete in 2017 or maybe you are keen on taking your running, swimming or cycling interests to another level. This is the perfect opportunity to find out how you can take on the sport of Triathlon with Galway Triathlon Club, get fit, have fun and make new friends!

The Beginners Event and New Members Day is open to all GTC members and the general public with an interest in dipping their toes into multisport endurance racing. The Club caters for athletes of all abilities who have an interest in Triathlon racing whether you come from a single sport as a seasoned runner, swimmer or cyclist to those who have never participated in any sports.

The club has a wide range of accomplished athletes and members who took up the challenge originally to get fit and complete a sprint triathlon but have since completed a long distance triathlon or indeed raced at the World Championships in their chosen distance. There is something for everyone so if it’s a sprint triathlon, the opportunity to learn how to swim or you dream of racing for your country or completing an IRONMAN we can help you achieve your goals.

Admission to this event is free and will include a general triathlon information session for the aspiring triathlete, triathlon training tips, demonstrations on transitions in Triathlon racing, information on nutrition, stretching and an opportunity to meet and chat with many members of Galway Triathlon Club.

For more information and to register to attend please email [email protected] or check out our Facebook page

Make 2017 your year to TRI something new! You never know where it may lead you!