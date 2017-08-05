Galway and Tipperary Senior Hurling Teams Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway Senior Hurling Team to play Tipperary in Sunday’s All Ireland Semi Final has been named. The team shows one change from the side that started the Leinster Final with Cathal Mannion returning from injury to take his place in attack with Jason Flynn losing out. Elsewhere, the team is the same with Daithi Burke at full back and Gearoid McInerney at centre back. Joe Canning starts at centre forward, while Niall Burke, Joseph Cooney and Conor Cooney all start in the forward division.

1 Colm Callanan

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke (Capt)

10 Cathal Mannion

11 Joe Canning

12 Joseph Cooney

13 Conor Whelan

14 Niall Burke

15 Conor Cooney

As Tipperary prepare to meet Galway for the third year in a row at the semi-final stage of the championship, manager Michael Ryan and his fellow selectors have chosen fourteen of last year’s All-Ireland winning team to start in defence of their title against the Tribesmen on Sunday. It means a return for Darren Gleeson in goal and Michael Cahill at left corner back with James Barry reverting to his customary full back position.

The Tipperary starting 15 lines out as follows;

1 Darren Gleeson

2 Donagh Maher

3 James Barry

4 Michael Cahill

5 Seamus Kennedy

6 Ronan Maher

7 Padraic Maher (Capt)

8 Brendan Maher

9 Michael Breen

10 Dan McCormack

11 Patrick Maher

12 Noel McGrath

13 John O’Dwyer

14 Seamus Callanan

15 John McGrath