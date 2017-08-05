Galway and Tipperary Senior Hurling Teams Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final

The Galway Senior Hurling Team to play Tipperary in Sunday’s All Ireland Semi Final has been named. The team shows one change from the side that started the Leinster Final with Cathal Mannion returning from injury to take his place in attack with Jason Flynn losing out. Elsewhere, the team is the same with Daithi Burke at full back and Gearoid McInerney at centre back. Joe Canning starts at centre forward, while Niall Burke, Joseph Cooney and Conor Cooney all start in the forward division.
1 Colm Callanan
2 Adrian Tuohy
3 Daithi Burke
4 John Hanbury
5 Padraig Mannion
6 Gearoid McInerney
7 Aidan Harte
8 Johnny Coen
9 David Burke (Capt)
10 Cathal Mannion
11 Joe Canning
12 Joseph Cooney
13 Conor Whelan
14 Niall Burke
15 Conor Cooney
As Tipperary prepare to meet Galway for the third year in a row at the semi-final stage of the championship, manager Michael Ryan and his fellow selectors have chosen fourteen of last year’s All-Ireland winning team to start in defence of their title against the Tribesmen on Sunday. It means a return for Darren Gleeson in goal and Michael Cahill at left corner back with James Barry reverting to his customary full back position.
The Tipperary starting 15 lines out as follows;
1 Darren Gleeson
2 Donagh Maher
3 James Barry
4 Michael Cahill
5 Seamus Kennedy
6 Ronan Maher
7 Padraic Maher (Capt)
8 Brendan Maher
9 Michael Breen
10 Dan McCormack
11 Patrick Maher
12 Noel McGrath
13 John O’Dwyer
14 Seamus Callanan
15 John McGrath