Molly in the Morning

Galway tillage farmers to protest at Leinster house in call for compensation scheme

By GBFM News
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway tillage farmers will travel to government buildings today (WEDS) in an urgent call for financial support.

Up to 60 farmers across the county had crops destroyed by adverse weather conditions last year, with farms ranging from 10 to 500 acres.

The group together with others nationwide has since been lobbying the government for a support package for the sector.

Demonstrators will leave by bus from Athenry at around midday today with pick up points in Ballinasloe and Athlone.

They will begin their IFA-led protest at Leinster House at 2.30pm and will be joined by other tillage farming communities from across the western seaboard.

Fianna Fáil is bringing a motion before the Dáil today, urging the Government to pay subsidies to affected farmers.

John Daly is a contractor and grower from Kilconnell – he says a once-off scheme to assist grain farmers would help offset losses.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
