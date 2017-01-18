Galway tillage farmers en route to national protest amid concerns over lost crops

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway tillage farmers are en route to Leinster House around now for an IFA-led protest.

Up to 60 farmers across the county had crops destroyed by adverse weather conditions last year, with farms ranging from 10 to 500 acres.

The group together with others nationwide has since been lobbying the government for a support package for the sector.

Demonstrators are travelling by bus from Athenry around now with pick up points in Ballinasloe and Athlone.

They will begin their IFA-led protest at Leinster House at 2.30pm and will be joined by other tillage farming communities from across the western seaboard.

It coincides with a Fianna Fail private members bill concerning the tillage sector which is set to be discussed today.