Galway team v Cork for National League opener

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has handed league debuts to goalkeeper Rory Lavelle, defenders Luke Burke and David Walsh and full forward Barry McHugh for Sunday’s National League opener against Cork in Pearse Stadium. The team shows 2 changes from the side that started the FBD final win over Roscommon last weekend, with Damien Comer returning from NUIG duties and Eamon Brannigan coming into the half forward line. Sean Armstrong makes his first appearance in a Galway jersey since the All Ireland quarter final defeat to Kerry in 2014.
1-Rory Lavelle
2-Declan Kyne
3-David Walsh
4-Luke Burke
5-Gary O’Donnell
6-Gareth Bradshaw
7-Johnny Heaney
8-Paul Conroy
9-Fiontán Ó Curraoin
10-Thomas Flynn
11-Damien Comer
12-Eamon Brannigan
13-Danny Cummins
14-Barry McHugh
15-Seán Armstrong