Galway team v Cork for National League opener

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has handed league debuts to goalkeeper Rory Lavelle, defenders Luke Burke and David Walsh and full forward Barry McHugh for Sunday’s National League opener against Cork in Pearse Stadium. The team shows 2 changes from the side that started the FBD final win over Roscommon last weekend, with Damien Comer returning from NUIG duties and Eamon Brannigan coming into the half forward line. Sean Armstrong makes his first appearance in a Galway jersey since the All Ireland quarter final defeat to Kerry in 2014.

1-Rory Lavelle

2-Declan Kyne

3-David Walsh

4-Luke Burke

5-Gary O’Donnell

6-Gareth Bradshaw

7-Johnny Heaney

8-Paul Conroy

9-Fiontán Ó Curraoin

10-Thomas Flynn

11-Damien Comer

12-Eamon Brannigan

13-Danny Cummins

14-Barry McHugh

15-Seán Armstrong