15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Armstrong

Galway team v Cork for National League opener

By Sport GBFM
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has handed league debuts to goalkeeper Rory Lavelle, defenders Luke Burke and David Walsh and full forward Barry McHugh for Sunday’s National League opener against Cork in Pearse Stadium. The team shows 2 changes from the side that started the FBD final win over Roscommon last weekend, with Damien Comer returning from NUIG duties and Eamon Brannigan coming into the half forward line. Sean Armstrong makes his first appearance in a Galway jersey since the All Ireland quarter final defeat to Kerry in 2014.

1-Rory Lavelle
2-Declan Kyne
3-David Walsh
4-Luke Burke
5-Gary O’Donnell
6-Gareth Bradshaw
7-Johnny Heaney
8-Paul Conroy
9-Fiontán Ó Curraoin
10-Thomas Flynn
11-Damien Comer
12-Eamon Brannigan
13-Danny Cummins
14-Barry McHugh
15-Seán Armstrong

print
Sport
5 per cent of web domains registered last year were in Galway
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** 2016/17 Basketball Ireland Season Launch and Hula Hoops National Cup Draw, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Co. Dublin 14/9/2016 Pictured at 2016/17 Season Launch and Hula Hoops National Cup Draw in the National Basketball Arena, Dublin are players from the Men's Super League and Men's National League Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
February 2, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 4th and 5th
TOM WARD NEW
February 2, 2017
Galway Bay FM Sport Pays Tribute To The Late Tom Ward
Andrew Kelly
February 2, 2017
Annual Menlo Community Walk Looking To Raise €10,000 For Tenth Year On The Road

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
sport@galwaybayfm.ie
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

news-computer-pc-technology-email-hands-typing
February 3, 2017
5 per cent of web domains registered last year were in Galway
lotto-news
February 2, 2017
Ballinasloe man successfully sues stepmother for share of €3.3m lottery win

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline