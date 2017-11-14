15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway team spearheads novel 5 million euro energy project

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 3:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is embarking on a 5 million euro project to develop fuel from waste.

The project will be led by Environmental Biotechnology expert, Professor Piet Lens, who has been appointed Established Professor of New Energy Technologies at the university.

The research will see the team develop novel bioreactor concepts which can recover energy from waste and wastewater.

It’s hoped the project will support the national strategy for an energy self-sufficient Irish bioeconomy.

