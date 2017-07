The Galway to play Roscommon on Sunday in the Connacht Final shows two changes from the team that started against Mayo in the semi-final , Eoghan Kerin replaces David Wynne in defence while Eamon Brannigan comes in for Sean Armstrong up front .

Ruairi Lavelle Cathal Sweeney Declan Kyne Eoghan Kerin Gary O’Donnell (Captain) Gareth Bradshaw Liam Silke Fiontán Ó Curraoin Paul Conroy Thomas Flynn Michael Daly Johnny Heaney Eamonn Brannigan Damien Comer Shane Walsh