The Feel Good Factor

Galway Team Named To Face Offaly

By Sport GBFM
June 17, 2017

Time posted: 12:51 pm

There are 2 changes on the Galway Team that meets Offaly on Sunday in the Leinster SHC Semi Final.

Cruciate victim Paul Killeen is ruled out for the season and his place in defence is taken by John Hanbury, who replaced Killeen in the quarter final win over Dublin.

In attack Joseph Cooney has a hamstring injury and his place is taken by Niall Burke who starts his first championship game since last year’s Leinster Final. The game will be live from Portlaoise on Gbfm with a 2.00pm throw in.

1 Colm Callanan

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke

10 Jason Flynn

11 Joe Canning

12 Niall Burke

13 Conor Whelan

14 Cathal Mannion

15 Conor Cooney

