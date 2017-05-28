15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Galway team to launch significant report on fostered children

By GBFM News
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 1:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  A significant report on outcomes for children in long-term foster care will be launched in the city tomorrow. (29/5)

‘Outcomes for Permanence and Stability for Children in Long-term Care’ is based on the views and experiences of foster carers, families of origin and young people who have been in long-term care

The study is focused on the factors that were found to affect the stability of foster care placements for children across Ireland.

The major study was undertaken by the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at NUI Galway in partnership with Tusla Child and Family Social Work in Donegal and Galway.

The project report will be launched at NUI Galway tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 14 Hurling Finals
May 28, 2017
Coveney and Varadkar clash in Ballinasloe leadership debate
May 27, 2017
Roscahill windfarm proposal designated as strategic infrastructure
University Hospital Galway
May 27, 2017
UHG one of nine Irish hospitals hit by lethal superbug

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 28, 2017
Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 14 Hurling Finals
May 28, 2017
Next Weekend’s County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK