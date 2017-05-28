Galway team to launch significant report on fostered children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A significant report on outcomes for children in long-term foster care will be launched in the city tomorrow. (29/5)

‘Outcomes for Permanence and Stability for Children in Long-term Care’ is based on the views and experiences of foster carers, families of origin and young people who have been in long-term care

The study is focused on the factors that were found to affect the stability of foster care placements for children across Ireland.

The major study was undertaken by the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at NUI Galway in partnership with Tusla Child and Family Social Work in Donegal and Galway.

The project report will be launched at NUI Galway tomorrow.