Galway team to collaborate with US firm on major medtech project

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Centre for Research in Medical Devices at NUI Galway has signed a collaborative research agreement with a US based biotechnology firm.

CÚRAM is teaming up with Factor Bioscience, which is pioneering cell-based technologies to advance the study and treatment of disease, including respiratory disease.

It’s the US company’s first collaboration in Ireland.

The project aims to determine the potential of a synthetic product from Factor Bioscience for use in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Galway Bay FM News Desk
