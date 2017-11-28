15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Galway teacher elected Chairperson of Teaching Council

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 4:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local secondary school teacher has taken over the role of Chairperson of the Teaching Council.

Noelle Moran – a teacher at St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam – has been elected Chairperson after serving on the teaching Council since 2016.

The Teaching Council is the regulatory body responsible for promoting the continued education and training of teachers as well as standards of professional conduct.

Ms Moran has preciously served as Chair of the Tuam ASTI branch, and as a member of the ASTI Non-Permanent Teachers’ Committee.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
9 million euro for Galway-partnered European energy project
November 28, 2017
9 million euro for Galway-partnered European energy project
November 28, 2017
Timeline set for new Clarin College building in Athenry
November 28, 2017
800 thousand euro for Galway marine infrastructure

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 28, 2017
NEW HURLING CUP TO BE DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF SEOSAMH MHIC DHONNACHA
November 28, 2017
Galway student wins Trinity scholarship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK