Galway teacher elected Chairperson of Teaching Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local secondary school teacher has taken over the role of Chairperson of the Teaching Council.

Noelle Moran – a teacher at St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam – has been elected Chairperson after serving on the teaching Council since 2016.

The Teaching Council is the regulatory body responsible for promoting the continued education and training of teachers as well as standards of professional conduct.

Ms Moran has preciously served as Chair of the Tuam ASTI branch, and as a member of the ASTI Non-Permanent Teachers’ Committee.