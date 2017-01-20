Galway TDs raise plight of tillage farmers in Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway TDs have raised the plight of Galway tillage farmers in the Dáil in a bid to have a crisis fund established.

Deputies Eamon O’ Cuiv, Anne Rabbitte, Michael Fitzmaurice and Eugene Murphy all took part in a debate at Leinster House on a private members motion tabled by Fianna Fail.

It follows an IFA-led protest held outside Government buildings this week attended by farmers along the western seaboard, including in Galway.

Up to 60 farmers across Galway had crops destroyed by adverse weather conditions last year, on farms ranging from 10 to 500 acres.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway-Roscommon Deputy Eugene Murphy said the Government’s refusal to create a compensation scheme is shameful and insulting.

Speaking in response, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed suggested that rushing headfirst into a scheme is not the proper course of action.