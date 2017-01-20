15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

news-farm-tractor

Galway TDs raise plight of tillage farmers in Dáil

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway TDs have raised the plight of Galway tillage farmers in the Dáil in a bid to have a crisis fund established.

Deputies Eamon O’ Cuiv, Anne Rabbitte, Michael Fitzmaurice and Eugene Murphy all took part in a debate at Leinster House on a private members motion tabled by Fianna Fail.

It follows an IFA-led protest held outside Government buildings this week attended by farmers along the western seaboard, including in Galway.

Up to 60 farmers across Galway had crops destroyed by adverse weather conditions last year, on farms ranging from 10 to 500 acres.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway-Roscommon Deputy Eugene Murphy said the Government’s refusal to create a compensation scheme is shameful and insulting.

Speaking in response, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed suggested that rushing headfirst into a scheme is not the proper course of action.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Care Assistants and Nurses required for the Brothers of Charity Services Galway
news-farm-agriculture
January 20, 2017
Major expansion for Galway Rural Social Scheme
greenway-news
January 20, 2017
Stalled Galway greenway project to return to drawing board
news-car-cars-traffic
January 20, 2017
Transport Minister to visit Galway this afternoon to discuss city traffic crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY U 15
January 20, 2017
Galway U15’s Aim For National Cup Glory On Sunday
Joe Canning
January 20, 2017
Joe Canning – Recovery is going well
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK