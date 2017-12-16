15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TDs express discontent with proposed electoral boundary changes

By GBFM News
December 16, 2017

Time posted: 1:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway TDs have expressed their discontent in the Dáil over proposed changes to electoral boundaries.

Under a bill introduced by the Government, the constituency of Galway East is set to lose over 8,600 voters to Roscommon-Galway.

However, the Galway West electoral area will in turn transfer 4,500 voters to Galway East and a further 4, 900 people to the Mayo constituency.

The measures have been introduced to maintain the legally required ratio of TDs to local populations, based on information from the 2016 census.

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte believes her constituency of Galway East is being ‘butchered’ by the measures.

Her party colleague and Galway-Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy voiced a similar opinion.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says while he believes the findings should be accepted, the size of his Galway West-South Mayo constituency is a challenge.

