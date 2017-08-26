Galway TD wants to remove barriers for returning emigrants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East T.D and Minister for the Diaspora, Ciaran Cannon, has commissioned a report in a bid to make it easier for emigrants to move back home.

Indecon will complete a detailed economic report on the barriers facing returning emigrants.

The Fine Gael T.D says he has been approached by a number of people in Galway who have experienced difficulties in moving their families back home.

Minister Cannon says the report will help identify any barriers to emigrants who want to move back.