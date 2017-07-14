Galway TD urges Taoiseach to commission study on sexual and domestic violence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is urging the Taoiseach to commission a new study on sexual abuse and domestic violence in Ireland.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says the last such study was carried out in 2002 – and exposed facts that were very difficult for the country to comphrehend.

The independent deputy says prior to the SAVI study, figures on sexual abuse and domestic violence were unreliable and dramatically under reported.

She argues that without updated research, national policy is being drafted and legislation is being enacted in an extremely limited space.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly asked Leo Varadkar if he would commit to updating the study.

Speaking in repsonse, the Taoiseach agreed it had been too long – but expressed uncertainty at the cost of undertaking a new study