The Home Run

Galway TD urges Ministers to fast-track bid to tackle car insurance premiums

By GBFM News
January 16, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based T.D is calling on Finance Minister, Michael Noonan and Transport Minister Shane Ross to fast track proposals to curb the rising cost of motor insurance.

Fianna Fáil T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says that since 2011, the cost of car insurance has rocketed by up to 51 per cent.

He says people are now considering whether or not they can even afford to keep a car.

Deputy Ó Cuív says proposals from the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance to tackle the motor insurance crisis need to be implemented without further delay.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
