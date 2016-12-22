15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD tells Dáil re-organisation of Defence Forces ‘unmitigated disaster’

December 22, 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has asked the Defence Minister to admit that the re-organisation of the Defence Forces has been an ‘unmitigated disaster’.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Noel Grealish asked Minister Paul Kehoe to explain why soldiers from Galway are being transported to Cork on a daily basis.

He asked if the Minister would accept that the re-organisation of the Defences Forces in late 2012 into a two brigade structure has been been a disaster.

Deputy Grealish wanted to know how the re-organisation has affected the taxpayer.

Speaking in response, Minister Paul Kehoe said cost is not a concern – but the re-organisation has created some problems.

