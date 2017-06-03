15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD tells Dail of distress ‘Fair Deal Scheme’ causing farm families

By GBFM News
June 3, 2017

Time posted: 1:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has spoken in the Dáil about the distress the so-called ‘Fair Deal Scheme’ is causing to farm families and small business owners.

Speaking during a debate on the Nursing Homes Support Scheme, Deputy Noel Grealish says both groups are getting anything but a fair deal.

He argues while the Government has given an undertaking towards ending the discrimination as soon as is practical, goodwill is simply not enough.

The scheme offers financial support for those who need long term residential care services – but the contribution made by the patient is based on income and assets.

It’s argued the current system places an unfair burden on farm families and small business owners by creating huge bills against productive assets.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Grealish said they’re not looking for special treatment – just fair treatment like everyone else.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
