The Feel Good Factor

Galway TD slams Taoiseach in Dáil over domestic violence funding

By GBFM News
October 21, 2017

Time posted: 12:52 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has slammed the Taoiseach in the Dáil for spending millions on a Government ‘spin unit’ while refusing to sanction funding for a study on domestic violence.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says the study would cost in the region of one million euro and would build on groundbreaking research conducted in 2002.

She argues that without updated research, national policy is being drafted and legislation is being enacted in an extremely limited space.

She first raised the issue with Leo Varadkar in July – who at that time indicated the matter could be further explored.

However, speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly accused the Taoiseach of failing to grasp the seriousness of the issue.

Speaking in response, Leo Varadkar suggested that spending one million euro on a study may not be the best use of funding.

